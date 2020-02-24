Elsevier Opens up Embase to Research4Life

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in information analytics specializing in science and health, is making Embase, its biomedical database, available to Research4Life with immediate effect. Elsevier is a founding partner of Research4Life, a public-private partnership between the World Health Organization, other United Nations agencies, academic and technological organizations and publishers that aims to bridge the digital research divide in low- and middle-income countries by providing up to 100,000 free and low-cost peer reviewed resources.

The addition of Embase, the world's most comprehensive international database of biomedical information from 1947 to the present, responds to the research and healthcare community's growing need to conduct literature reviews on topics relevant to the Global South. Embase adds to the existing offering of Elsevier research solutions including ScienceDirect, Scopus, Clinical Key and Mendeley.

"Embase is one of the top medical databases to search for anyone considering conducting a systematic review or in-depth search and is critical for any research on a pharmaceutical topic, said Kimberly Parker, Chair of the Research4Life Executive Council and the Hinari Program Manager.

"As many lower income country librarians are growing their skills in conducting systematic reviews and looking for a comprehensive search, Embase is a powerful tool to support their efforts," Parker added. "It is particularly interesting because it indexes a significant number of non-English titles, with emphasis on Central/Eastern Europe as well as Asian medical journals. We're delighted that the Research4Life users will now have access to Embase."

Kumsal Bayazit, CEO of Elsevier, said: "As a longstanding partner, we are immensely proud of the contributions that Research4Life has been making to communities in developing countries over nearly two decades through research access. By offering access to Embase alongside our other research solutions, we aim to strengthen further our support for librarians, researchers and healthcare professionals in their efforts to advance science and, ultimately, improve outcomes for the Global South."

About Research4Life

Research4Life is a public-private partnership of WHO, FAO, UNEP, WIPO, ILO, Cornell and Yale Universities, the International Association of Scientific, Technical & Medical Publishers and more than 160 international publishers. The goal of Research4Life is to reduce the knowledge gap between high-income countries and low- and middle-income countries by providing affordable access to scholarly, professional and research information. Since 2002, the five programmes – Research in Health (Hinari), Research in Agriculture (AGORA), Research in the Environment (OARE), Research for Development and Innovation (ARDI) and Research for Global Justice (GOALI) – have provided researchers at more than 10,000 institutions in more than 120 low- and middle-income countries with free or low-cost online access to up to 104,000 leading journals and books in the fields of health, agriculture, environment, the applied sciences and law. www.research4life.org

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

