Elys Game Technology Engages Industry Expert Sandy Drozd to Head U.S. Technology Deployment

Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS) (BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, is pleased to announce the hiring of industry leader Sandy Drozd to head the Company’s U.S. and Canadian technology deployments.

Ms. Drozd has expert knowledge of sports wagering product design and implementation, as well as multi-state sports gaming compliance and regulations, audit processes, system operation, and unparalleled knowledge of modern technology stacks, and program management. She is a proficient, accomplished leader in product management, software platform delivery and program management, and is a Certified Scrum Master with experience creating and leading multiple teams within complex, heavily regulated industries.

"We are thrilled to have Sandy join Elys as team lead for U.S. technology deployments, confirming our commitment to global expansion. Working through our USBookmaking subsidiary in Las Vegas, Sandy joins our world-class Odissea technology team based in Innsbruck and Tuscany,” stated Michele Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of Elys. "Sandy brings over 25 years of experience in the sports gaming industry in complex U.S. regulatory submissions and provides a critical function for our rapid multi-state expansion plan. I am also absolutely confident that her strong people skills could produce highly effective, self-organizing development and delivery teams for our aspirations of becoming the leading B2B sports betting technology provider in North America.”

Sandy Drozd commented, "I am excited to join the Elys team and look forward to contributing to the Company’s innovative gaming platforms, expanding our North American footprint, and advancing our operational excellence.”

Ms. Drozd is a graduate of the University of Nevada with a wealth of multiple complex U.S. regulatory submissions in multiple states since 1997. Ms. Drozd has held the recent position as Executive Director Mobile Applications and Agile Transformation with Wynn Resorts Las Vegas. While with Wynn Resorts, she transitioned to WynnBet as Executive Director Deployment Operations. Prior engagements include Senior Director of Product Delivery at William Hill, Assistant General Manager at American Wagering, Inc., Sports Gaming Consultant with DW & Associates, and Audit Supervisor, Caesars Palace.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. Elys’ vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative technology.

The Company provides wagering solutions, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could,” "believe,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "estimate,” "expect,” "may,” "continue,” "predict,” "potential,” "project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding providing a critical function for our multi-state expansion plan, producing highly effective, self-organizing development and delivery teams, aspirations of becoming the leading B2B sports betting technology provider in North America, expanding our North American footprint, and advancing our operational excellence. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability to provide a critical function for our multi-state expansion as planned, the ability to produce highly effective, self-organizing development and delivery teams and expected, the Company’s aspirations of becoming the leading B2B sports betting technology provider in North America as expected, the ability to expand our North American footprint, and advance our operational excellence as expected, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

