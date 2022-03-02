Elys Game Technology Extends Sportsbook Partnership with Isleta Resort and Casino

Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq: ELYS) (BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today is announcing the extension of the sports wagering service agreement between the Company’s subsidiary USBookmaking ("USB”) and Isleta Resort and Casino ("Isleta”) in Albuquerque, New Mexico. With Elys now live in six U.S. markets, this agreement extends USB’s contract to provide sports wagering services to Isleta’s sportsbook.

The Isleta Resort and Casino’s sportsbook is serviced by USB, and offers event betting on multiple sports including NFL, NBA, MLB, as well as college football and basketball through self-service kiosks and in-person ticket counters situated throughout the casino. Isleta provides the perfect blend of old-world hospitality and modern conveniences woven together seamlessly into the fabric of daily life with its 201 spacious deluxe guest rooms and suites and magnificent views overlooking the Rio Grande Bosque.

John Salerno, Director of Operations of USBookmaking, commented, "We are very pleased to continue our relationship with Isleta and to provide the highest quality sportsbook performance and service commitment to the casino and its customers. We remain very confident about our growing opportunities and relationships for sports wagering in the tribal gaming sector as our North America expansion plan continues.”

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations in six states in the U.S. market. Elys’ vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative technology.

The Company provides wagering solutions, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could,” "believe,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "estimate,” "expect,” "may,” "continue,” "predict,” "potential,” "project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the highest quality sportsbook performance and service, growing opportunities and relationships in the tribal gaming sector as our North America expansion plan continues. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to continue providing the highest quality sportsbook performance and service as expected, to grow opportunities and relationships in the tribal gaming sector as our North American expansion continues as planned, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

