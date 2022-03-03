Elys Game Technology Management to Host Ocean Casino Partnership Video Webinar on Friday, March 4th at 9 AM ET

Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS) (BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company will host a video conference on Friday, March 4th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET to update investors on the Company’s recently announced launch of its partnership with Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ and the Company’s North American expansion efforts.

The event registration link is as follows: Elys Game Technology Investor Update March 2022.

Details for the video conference will be posted prior to the start of the call on Elys’ Investor Relations website at https://ir.elysgame.com/news-events. For additional information please contact KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing Elys@kcsa.com.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations in six states in the U.S. market. Elys’ vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative technology.

The Company provides wagering solutions, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

