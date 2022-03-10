Elys Game Technology Obtains GLI Certification for Product Development and Change Management Procedures

Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq: ELYS) (BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced that Gaming Laboratories International, LLC ("GLI”) granted certification for the Product Development and Change Management Policies and Procedures on the Elys Gameboard sports wagering technology.

GLI was engaged to conduct an audit of the Elys Sportsbook Platform change control documents in accordance with the Change Management Policies and Procedures as adopted by Washington DC’s Gaming Control Board. The purpose of the audit is to assess the accuracy, completeness, and adherence to Change Management Program policies. GLI performed a detailed review of Elys’ Change Management Program to ensure all information under review was properly documented in accordance with the Washington DC definitions outlined in GLI-CMP Change Management Program Checkoff.

"We are proud to have achieved the highest standards of compliance in regards to our product development and change management policies and procedures. This key control procedure is another step we have taken to become a reliable, leading provider of sports wagering technology for U.S. operators,” commented Executive Chairman, Michele Ciavarella. "We continue to appreciate the dedicated work of our world-class engineering team and the vote of confidence from GLI which further validates the quality of our gaming technology as we continue our North American expansion strategy.”

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots in Italy and has operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. Elys’ vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative technology.

The Company provides wagering solutions, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

