Embark Behavioral Health Selected as Top 50 Healthcare Company in the USA

LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Embark Behavioral Health (http://www.Embarkbh.com) has been recognized as one of the "Top 50 Healthcare Companies in the US" by the International Forum on Advancement in Healthcare (IFAH). Embark was selected from among over 2000 candidates for their exceptional contribution to mental health services and for the overall advancement of healthcare. Embark was the only mental healthcare provider honored.

The "Top 50 Healthcare Company" distinction was bestowed on Embark after a review of 2000+ unique entries from outstanding healthcare companies, agencies and providers from all walks of the industry, including hospitals, startups, manufacturers, clinicians, insurers, and government agencies. Award nominees were judged on 5 parameters, namely, overall reach, industry impact, "spirit of innovation," future readiness, and market demand. Receiving the award for the company was Embark CEO Alex Stavros, who also presented as a keynote speaker at the conference.

"We are thrilled and humbled to be recognized for our work in the mental healthcare field," said Stavros. "This honor goes out to our excellent teams, who serve on the front lines of mental healthcare every day, and to the families we serve, who despite everything they've been through continue to work to find joy."

"But this award isn't about validating our ego," says Stavros. "It's about bringing awareness to our mission and 'Big Empathetic, Hairy Audacious Goal'-- to drive adolescent anxiety, depression, and suicide from the all-time highs of today to all-time lows by 2028. Everything we do is in support of this. It's the reason we exist."

Embark was founded by a group of leading industry professionals brought together by the shared commitment to improve mental health access and outcomes for teens and young adults. Embark is renowned among behavioral health providers for their proven, internationally validated outcomes platform, which collects and integrates data into treatment to improve planning and effectiveness, all the way to the therapist level.

This summer, Embark unveiled the "BEHAG" (Big Empathetic Hairy Audacious Goal) and is currently soliciting cooperation from the public and others in the healthcare field (http://www.BEHAG.org).

"The BEHAG is a big, strong guy, but he can't do it alone," Stavros said. "We need like-minded people and programs to join us in tackling the negative mental health trends in our country and help us achieve our goal. The stakes are too high not to succeed."

About Embark Behavioral Health:

Embark is the world's most respected family behavioral health provider serving preteens, teens, young adults and their families. Embark has a proven outcomes platform, the industry's highest quality of care and safety standards, and a unique and complementary continuum of programs. The company is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona and operates 18 programs in 13 states across the USA, including Calo Programs, Innerchange Programs, New Vision Wilderness Programs, and Potomac Programs.

About International Forum on Advancement in Healthcare:

IFAH, formerly known as the Smart Health Conference, brings together healthcare professionals from across the world to work on improving the impact healthcare has on today's world. IFAH is a platform that allows a worldwide stage to recognize excellence in healthcare and promote current and future healthcare endeavors.

