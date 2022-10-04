Embark Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Age Test To Accurately Determine Dog's Calendar Age

Using cutting-edge DNA methylation technology, the most accurate canine age test on the market will help dog owners provide personalized care to dogs

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark Veterinary, Inc. , a global leader in dog health and genetics, today announced the launch of its Age Test. A first-of-its-kind product in the dog DNA industry, the Age Test uses a unique Embark-designed algorithm to measure a dog's age. The test relies on the cutting-edge field of epigenetics — the study of how external factors can change the way genes work — to estimate when a dog was born.

The ultimate goal of the Age Test is to empower dog owners with the knowledge they need to provide personalized pet care. Knowing a dog's age helps unlock the unique story behind a rescue dog with an unknown past. Further, identifying a dog's life stage can be crucial to making the right decisions regarding exercise, nutrition, and veterinary care. Dog owners who conduct the Age Test on their dog receive a report with insights and guidance for the appropriate life stage of the dog. During the early access phase of the Age Test, 40% of customers reported taking some action and 31% of those customers reported scheduling a visit with their vet as a result of learning their dog's age.

"At Embark, we firmly believe that the personalization of pet care is one of the most impactful ways to improve life and longevity for all dogs," said Embark CEO Ryan Boyko. "Throughout the early access phase of the Age Test launch, we've heard from pet parents across the country who are eager to make the best choices for their dog, and now finally have the information they need to do so."

Embark's Age Test estimates a dog's age by utilizing a beadchip technology that focuses on DNA methylation patterns. Methylation is a natural process that alters DNA molecules without altering the underlying DNA sequence and plays an important role in gene regulation. Backed by 10 years of peer-reviewed research on the link between methylation and aging, scientists know that these patterns are predictable and can measure methylation to estimate how much time has passed between a dog's birth and when the test was taken. Ultimately, data generated by the Embark Age Test will fuel future research on aging and epigenetics.

After extensive testing with hundreds of dogs who ranged in age from 6 months to 18 years old, from over 100 breeds and breed mixes, and of various body sizes and weights, the Embark science team is confident it has developed the most accurate canine age test on the market. For all dogs tested, 70% had an age estimate within ± 5 months and 92% fell within ± 10 months.

"Veterinarians have long had patients with unknown ages, which often poses a challenge when it comes to recommending an appropriate diet, exercise regimen, or preventative health screenings," said Embark Veterinary Geneticist Dr. Jenna Dockweiler. "By unlocking a dog's age, pet parents and veterinarians could work together to improve and extend the lives of their canine patients."

The Embark Age Test was developed in partnership with Illumina , a global leader in DNA Sequencing and Microarrays and whose array platform has been used to develop the field of epigenetic aging over the past decade. It is purchased separately from Embark's DNA kit products for $159. For more information about the Age Test, visit https://shop.embarkvet.com/products/dog-age .

Embark Veterinary, Inc. was launched in 2015 by two brothers, Adam and Ryan Boyko, who have a passion for scientific research and a lifelong love for dogs. Starting with their best-in-class canine DNA test, Embark is building a powerful platform for scientific discovery that will accelerate advancements in personalized dog care. Embark offers the most scientifically advanced, most trusted, and highest-rated dog DNA tests on the market that helps dog owners, breeders, and veterinarians learn about their dog's breed, health, and ancestry. Customers gain hundreds of actionable insights that inform more proactive care, and every test fuels new research to help all dogs lead longer, healthier lives. Embark is an official research partner of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, was named to the Inc. 5000 list for the past two years, and was included on Forbes ' next billion-dollar startups list.

