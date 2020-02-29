Embassy Suites by Hilton in Cary Renovation Transformation Complete

CARY, N.C., Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guests of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Raleigh Durham Research Triangle

will now be able to experience a new sleek and modern feel during their stay. The 273-suite hotel in Cary, minutes from minutes from Research Triangle Park (RTP) and Raleigh Durham Int'l Airport, has completed a multi-million-dollar property renovation.

Enhancements have been made to the following areas:



Lobby: A complete transformation and contemporary feel greets you as you walk through the front door. Open design, offering a variety of seating areas, creating an intimate environment in a large, open, airy space. A new bar centric restaurant offers American fare and a variety of food and beverage options sure to satisfy your pallet.

Guest Rooms: Every suite has been completly redesigned. The new color scheme, carpeting, wall vinyl, tile, and furnishings are warm and welcoming. The new rooms are spacious and provide 49" and 55" wall mounted televisions, great work space, and numerous USB outlets throughout the suite. Ask us about our new suite, "Five Feet to Fitness," a new Hilton design for the fitness conscious traveler.

Meeting Space: Over 29,000 sq. ft. of meeting space has all been renovated. The Carolina Ballroom totaling 12,800 sq. ft of meeting space has been updated with a new color palette of blues and greys with all new lighting. The Triangle Ballroom totaling 3,800 sq. ft. with three floor to ceiling windows is perfect for meetings and weddings of 150 or less.

Additional highlights of the hotel include complimentary made-to-order breakfast and evening refreshments, onsite business center, fitness center, and complimentary wireless internet access.

The hotel revealed the renovations on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 with a large contingency of meeting and event planners and their hotel guests.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Raleigh Durham Research Triangle is located at 201 Harrison Oaks Blvd, Cary, NC 27513. For more information, visit the Embassy Suites by Hilton Raleigh Durham Research Triangle website and connect on Facebook.

About Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality is ranked one of the nation's largest hotel owners and operators. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company oversees a portfolio of 85 hotels in 29 states, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, and IHG, among others. With nearly 10,000 passionate associates, Atrium operates 21,595 guest rooms/suites and more than 3 million square feet of event space. Being a responsible community partner is a part of the Atrium culture, including supporting a range of civic and community activities. Atrium is proud to financially support the Clean the World® initiative of shipping recycled hotel soap and plastic amenity bottles for distribution with humanitarian purposes in communities domestically and around the world. In addition, several Atrium properties nationwide participate in Project SEARCH, a nine-month school-to-work program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about Atrium, visit http://www.atriumhospitality.com.

About Embassy Suites by Hilton

Embassy Suites by Hilton, one of Hilton's 14 market-leading brands, is dedicated to delivering what matters most to travelers. The full service, upscale brand offers two-room suites, free made-to-order breakfast, and a nightly two-hour reception with complimentary drinks and snacks. Both leisure and business travelers looking for a relaxed, yet sophisticated experience will feel right at home with brand-standard amenities like inviting atriums and complimentary 24-hour business and fitness centers. Embassy Suites by Hilton has 238 hotels with 48 in the pipeline. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi, and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations) available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. For more information, visit http://www.embassysuites.com or news.embassysuites.com. Connect online with Embassy Suites by Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Embassy Suites Raleigh Durham/Research Triangle