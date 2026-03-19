Embecta To Acquire Owen Mumford In Deal Worth Up To $150 Mln

(RTTNews) - Embecta Corp. (EMBC) said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire Owen Mumford Holdings Limited in a deal valued at up to $150 million.

The transaction includes an upfront cash payment of $100 million, along with up to $50 million in performance-based payments tied to sales of Owen Mumford's Aidaptus next-generation auto-injector platform over three years following closing.

Owen Mumford, which pioneered the first plastic auto-injector, generated net revenue of $69.4 million in fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

The deal is expected to close in Embecta's third quarter of 2026.

The company expects the acquisition to contribute to revenue growth from fiscal 2027 onward, be initially dilutive to adjusted net income, and turn accretive in subsequent years, with high single-digit returns on invested capital by year four.

Embecta plans to fund the upfront payment through borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Embecta shares closed at $8.86 on Wednesday, down 0.56%.