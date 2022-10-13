Ember Partners with (RED) to Support the Fight Against Pandemics

Exclusive (Ember)RED Collection Launches with a Commercial Featuring Unreleased Tiësto Remix

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ember Technologies, Inc. (Ember®), the global design-led temperature control brand and technology platform, announced a new partnership with (RED) to fight pandemics and the injustices that allow them to thrive. To launch the (Ember)ᴿᴱᴰ Collection, Ember released a new commercial featuring an unreleased remix from musical artist and long-time Ember supporter, Tiësto.

Now more than ever, the world has felt the weight of pandemics. Ember is partnering with (RED) to make preventable and treatable disease preventable and treatable for everyone, and now, the world's first temperature control mug gives back.

"Since Ember's inception, our global vision has always been to positively impact how people eat, drink, and live. Giving back is a core part of that vision," said Clay Alexander, Founder and CEO of Ember. "We are honored to be partnering with (RED) in their mission to strengthen healthcare systems, and to support equitable access to testing and treatment."

"(RED) is thrilled to be joining forces with Ember to launch the limited-edition (Ember)RED Collection," said Jennifer Lotito, President and Chief Operating Officer of (RED). "Every purchase will generate money to fund extraordinary programs that save lives, and we couldn't be happier to have Ember in this fight with us."

To launch the exclusive collection, Ember revealed its "Bring the Heat" commercial, which debuts a new remix from Tiësto. The high-energy spot showcases vivid visuals and heat-mapping details set against the upbeat dance track titled "My City's on Fire." The commercial is a part music video meets part pop art piece and is intended to excite fans about the product in a bold, beautiful, and wildly red way.

"I'm excited my remix of Jimi Jules' 'My City's On Fire' is being used for a wonderful cause," Tiësto shared. "It's great to see the important work being done by (RED), and I'm thrilled to be in support of it!"

The (Ember)ᴿᴱᴰ Collection includes:

Ember Mug²: (Product)ᴿᴱᴰ Edition, 10 oz ($129.95) & 14 oz ($149.95) – Using the same advanced technology as our original Ember Mug², this special (RED) edition does more than simply keep your coffee hot. Our smart mug allows you to set an exact drinking temperature, so your coffee is never too hot, or too cold. Ember then maintains your chosen temperature for up to 1.5 hours with the Ember Mug² 10 oz and up to 80 minutes with the Ember Mug² 14 oz - so your hot beverage stays perfect.

Ember Travel Mug²: (Product)ᴿᴱᴰ Edition ($199.95) – Designed to be used on the go, the Ember Travel Mug² keeps your coffee hot during your daily activities or longest road trip. Our smart heated travel mug allows you to set an exact drinking temperature and keeps it there for up to 3 hours.

The (Ember)ᴿᴱᴰ Collection not only (RED)efines your hot drink experience, but it also helps save lives with a charitable donation to the Global Fund to support health programs around the world and provide equitable access to testing and treatment. From now to December 31, 2023, 3% of the purchase price of every product from the (Ember)ᴿᴱᴰ Mug sold will go to the Global Fund with a minimum guaranteed donation of $100,000.

To learn more, visit ember.com/red.

About Ember Technologies Inc.

Ember is a global temperature control brand and technology platform whose mission is to revolutionize the way people eat, drink and live. Founded by inventor and serial entrepreneur Clay Alexander, Ember creates, designs, and develops temperature control products that offer people complete customization. The award-winning Ember Travel Mug and Ember Mug are the most advanced coffee mugs on the market, allowing individuals to set and maintain their preferred drinking temperature for hot beverages. For more information, visit ember.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About (RED)

(RED), named for the color of emergency, was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to turn companies into a cavalry to fight the AIDS pandemic. Today, that cavalry is also fighting the urgent threat of COVID-19 and its devastating impact on the world's most vulnerable communities, answering the need for a truly global response.

(RED) partners with the most iconic brands and people to create (RED) products and experiences — all of which raise money for the Global Fund, one of the world's largest funders of global health.

To date, (RED) has generated over $700 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 245 million people. The money raised by (RED)'s partners and campaigns goes directly to strengthen health systems and support life-saving programs in the communities where pandemics hit hardest.

