EmblemHealth and Quest Diagnostics Renew Long-Standing Strategic Relationship

NEW YORK and SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EmblemHealth, one of the nation's largest non-profit health insurers, and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, have renewed their long-standing strategic relationship to provide comprehensive clinical laboratory services for the more than three million members of EmblemHealth and its affiliate, ConnectiCare.

"We are pleased to renew our long-standing strategic relationship with EmblemHealth, one of the largest non-profit health insurers in the nation," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President of Quest Diagnostics. "As the preferred in-network laboratory for all products, we look forward to continue working to reduce the cost of care, improve member outcomes, and enhance the experience for EmblemHealth and ConnectiCare members."

Quest will remain the sole national laboratory for all EmblemHealth Health Insurance Plan of Greater New York (HIP) products in 2021. In addition, Quest will continue to work closely with AdvantageCare Physicians (ACPNY), EmblemHealth's multispecialty medical practice and one of the largest primary and specialty care practices in New York and operate patient service centers in nine of their locations.

"Diagnostic testing is an essential part of patient care," said Eric Wallace, Senior Vice President, Provider Network and Population Health, EmblemHealth. "Quest's tools, programs, and unsurpassed quality provide critical insights to enable better health care for the people and communities we serve. We look forward to continuing working with Quest Diagnostics."

