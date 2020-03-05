EmblemHealth Issues Statement on Coronavirus Disease (COVID - 19)

NEW YORK, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EmblemHealth President and CEO Karen Ignagni issued the following statement regarding the coronavirus:

EmblemHealth has taken steps to ensure that all of our members have peace of mind of knowing that they will have access to the services they need. We stand with Governor Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio and regulators to ensure that financial need will not be a barrier to care.

As we, like other health plans, step up to meet the challenges of these times, by absorbing out-of-pocket costs associated with the benefits members and employees have purchased, we are asking our partners to take similar steps by accepting treatment rates set for Medicare and Medicaid for everyone who needs these services.

No entity should be permitted to profit from a public health emergency, and we call upon our provider and vendor partners to work with us and government officials to ensure that people can enter the system and be treated affordably.

We are providing our members with comprehensive information on our website about the virus and are updating it regularly based on the information coming from the CDC, the NY Department of Health and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

