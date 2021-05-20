Embrace Home Loans Celebrates 38th Birthday with Return of Charitable Orange Week

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans , a top ranked national mortgage lender, is celebrating its 38th year of business with the return of Orange Week—a company-wide effort in which employees donate their time and energy to more than 50 local charities.

During Orange Week, individual departments and branches at Embrace choose non-profit organizations to support and volunteer hands-on work. This year, employees cleaned up beaches and cemeteries, created birthday boxes for hospitalized children, volunteered at animal rescues and painted historic ballparks, among other events.

"While we had to cancel Orange Week last year due to the pandemic, we're back with a bang this year—and just in time," said Embrace CEO Dennis Hardiman. "Although the nation has turned a corner on the coronavirus, many communities are still struggling and need help. I am proud of our team for stepping up and donating their time to so many worthy causes in our community. To a person, our employees epitomize what it means to make a difference in the lives of others."

Some of the charitable organizations and activities Embrace is supporting this week include Newport Blooms, Norman Bird Sanctuary, West Place Animal Sanctuary, Save The Bay, Miantonomi Park cleanup, Food Drive for MLK Center, Bramans Cemetery gravestone cleaning, Boots on the Ground, Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, Second Beach cleanup, The Chase Home, and more.

In addition to Orange Week, Embrace commits a percentage of its earnings to charity. Over the past decade, the company has given more than $25 million toward worthy causes. Employees can volunteer at an organization of their choice for up to 100 hours while still receiving pay, and the company will donate a dollar amount for each hour volunteered to the organization. Embrace also matches up to $2,500 in donations per employee each year.

Embrace continues to actively recruit loan officers, underwriters and loan processors to meet the growing demand for its mortgage products. The company originated more than $6 billion in mortgage loans in 2020, a company record and a 70% increase from 2019.

Last year, Embrace Home Loans was named one of the Best Mortgage Companies to Work For by National Mortgage News and Best Companies Group. Embrace offers competitive compensation and benefits, a balanced work-life focus and a culture that fosters job satisfaction and success.

To learn more about career opportunities at Embrace, visit the company's careers page.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

