12.09.2023 19:49:00

Embrace Pet Insurance Announces Top Paw MVPs and Top Benchwarmers in Its Pawthlete Showdown Video Contest

Public Vote Determined Six Pets to Take Home Grand Prizes

CLEVELAND, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing a new team of tail-waggingly talented su-paw-stars! Embrace Pet Insurance, a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States, and Official Pet Insurer of the Cleveland Browns, has announced the winners of its first-ever Embrace Pawthlete Showdown, just ahead of the 2023 NFL Season. Over 300 pet parents from across the nation submitted videos showcasing their furry friends' captivating athletic talents or uncoordinated fumbles, and the public voted to identify the Top Paw MVPs and Top Benchwarmers.

Embrace Pet Insurance is a leading pet insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States. (PRNewsfoto/Embrace Pet Insurance)

"As we approached our first season as the official pet insurer of the Cleveland Browns, we wanted to find a way to celebrate our love for both sports and pets," said Brian Macias, President of Embrace Pet Insurance. "The Embrace Pawthlete Showdown gave us an opportunity to highlight the skills and talents, or lack thereof, of our furry companions, and get a good laugh in, too."

Top Paw MVPs 

The Top Paw MVP category encouraged participants to submit videos that highlight their pet's exceptional athleticism or remarkable feats. The Top Paw MVPs are:

  • Koa, a one-eyed dog who showcased remarkable athleticism, triumphing over adversity.
  • Bon Bon, a pup who can do an impressively smooth handstand.
  • Leila, a "Chocolate Chunk" of a dog with an impressive dock dive.

    • Top Benchwarmers 

    The Top Benchwarmer category highlighted pets' silly, uncoordinated and heartwarming qualities. The Top Benchwarmers are:

  • Koda, a dog who was saving his energy for other things when he made a ridiculous dismount from the couch.
  • Willow, a 13-year-old pup who is better suited for watching baseball than playing it.
  • Charlotte, a cat who missed every toy she lunged at.

    • First-place winners will receive $1,000, second-place winners will receive $500, and third-place winners will receive $250

    To view all Embrace Pawthlete Showdown video submissions, click here.

    For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit embracepetinsurance.com.

    About Embrace Pet Insurance

    Embrace Pet Insurance, a part of NSM Insurance Group, is a top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs and cats in the United States. Embrace offers comprehensive accident and illness pet health insurance. In addition to insurance, Embrace offers Wellness Rewards, a non-insurance, optional preventative care product that is unique to the industry. Wellness Rewards reimburses for routine veterinary visits, grooming, vaccinations, training, and much more, with no itemized limitations. Embrace is a proud member of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) and continues to innovate and improve the pet insurance experience for pet parents across the country. For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit EmbracePetInsurance.com or call (800) 660-3817.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embrace-pet-insurance-announces-top-paw-mvps-and-top-benchwarmers-in-its-pawthlete-showdown-video-contest-301925250.html

    SOURCE Embrace Pet Insurance

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Nach EZB-Leitzinsanhebung: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX höher -- Wall Street freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet im Plus
    Am heimischen Markt zeigen sich Anleger am Donnerstag positiv gestimmt. Auch der DAX legt zu. An der Wall Street bahnt sich ein festerer Handelsstart an. In Fernost sind die Anleger uneins.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen