Embracing Stories: Business Leaders Foray into Thought Leadership with MediaTechResource

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major expansion bid, MediaTechResource , a Silicon Valley-based leading digital communications agency, has forayed into thought leadership consulting for the disruptive technology ventures of the Bay Area. The agency's decision to roll out its strategic consulting services comes amid rapidly accelerating demand from marketers for a high-quality platform, upon which to engage with their respective audiences.

Marketing directors have been increasingly eyeing for an inclusive platform that can ensure seamless integration with their target audience to replace the legacy, one-dimensional print and online advertising communication channels. MediaTechResource will support thought leaders' strategy and employ engaging content to propel their commercial success.

''As a disruptor in the digital communications segment, MediaTechResource will facilitate potential thought leaders' transition from the legacy model of 'pushing ideas' to digital engagement and interaction with audiences. We have trendsetting resources to transcend the strategies of marketers, including a perfect amalgamation of editorial expertise and targeted promotion for last-mile audience reach,'' said Rachana Chowdhary, MediaTechResource Managing Director.

MediaTechResource will also effectuate research through surveys and impactful insights from its substantial network of thought leaders to compliment marketers' engagement with their key audiences.

About MediaTechResource

A Silicon Valley-based leading digital communications agency, we routinely set a new bar for impactful messaging and communications that exceeds our startup customers' expectations. We believe technology can improve the world in profound ways, and we take pride in our diverse culture of professionals from multiple fields, cultures and walks of life. As a boutique shop with impeccable professional standards, we build long term collaborative relationships that drive customer success.

For more information, please contact:

Hadas Sasson-Zitomer

hadas@mediatechresource.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embracing-stories-business-leaders-foray-into-thought-leadership-with-mediatechresource-300980268.html

SOURCE MediaTechResource