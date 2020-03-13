Embracing the Age of Innovation with Chinese Pharmaceutical Practitioners, CPhI China Returns with its 20th Edition in 2020

SHANGHAI, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China's pharmaceutical industry is rapidly switching from the "quantity increase" to the "quality improvement", developing from a "generic drug power" to an "innovative drug power". CPhI China, a participant and witness of this historic stage, has forged ahead with China's pharmaceutical industry and is welcoming its 20th anniversary on June 22-24, 2020 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). The 20th edition will be resplendent, with an unprecedented scale of 210,000 square meter and over 3,400 Chinese and overseas enterprises to continue the glory of the age of innovation.

Remaining true to the original aspiration to build up the trade platform for China pharmaceuticals

China's first Five-Year Plan established the policy of focusing on developing APIs. China's opening-up entered a new historic stage as China joined the WTO in Nov. 2001. The world-renowned API brand exhibition CPhI was introduced into China in June of the same year. It became an inseparable platform back then for promoting Chinese API export and accelerating Chinese enterprises to grow. Since then, pharmaceutical enterprises on the mission to recover China's pharmaceutical industry and pharmaceutical entrepreneurs starting from scratch or entrusted with a mission at the difficult time have started to join CPhI China and forged together therewith for 20 years. They've built a trading platform that embodies the wisdom of Chinese pharmaceutical practitioners and becomes an important driver of the industry.

Welcoming the age of innovation with a global vision

The exhibition has grown into an industry weathervane with professionalization, internationalization, and high-end quality as the core competence. It's also a high-specification one-stop trade exchange platform running through the pharmaceutical industry chain in Asia. A large number of quality exhibitors with international influence have emerged, including Fosun, Hengrui, Huahai, Luye, Qilu, Acebright, Shinva, Truking, Tofflon, Austar, Saideli, and Gusu, etc.

As a fast-rising market, China is attracting more overseas companies to enter. This year, renowned international enterprises such as U.S. Pharmacopeia, EDQM, Merck, Sanofi, Lonza, Chemwerth, Bright Way Group, Capsugel, DuPont and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, etc., along with many emerging overseas pharmaceutical enterprises, will be on the same stage to seek industrial trade cooperation. "It is my first time here at CPhI & P-MEC China and I am really happy to be. It is really interesting for us as a western manufacturer to continue to play in this market. And we can increasingly work on more sophisticated formulations together with our customers.", commented the Director of Global Marketing, Capsugel Lonza, a participant of the 2019 edition. Meanwhile, bigger space has been created for Chinese enterprises to connect and cooperate with overseas buyers. The 2020 exhibition is expected to attract total visits of more than 75,000 pharma professionals, including over 25,000 visits from around 140 overseas countries and regions.

China Pharma Week establishes an open pharma community

Alongside the premium trade platform of CPhI China, plentiful industry resources are integrated and presented in high-end onsite conferences and activities. The featured event "China Pharma Week" was initially launched in 2017 to extend the gathering period of pharmaceutical practitioners from 3 days to 5 days in the week of CPhI China. China Pharma Week 2020 will continue to bring about splendid events such as "plant visit", "networking dinner" and "innovation gallery", etc. to represent the 6 main themes of "Leadership", "Business", "Networking", "Recognition", "Knowledge", and "Innovation".

Glorious history and promising future

China's pharmaceutical & health industry has made substantial achievements for the past 70 years. As a recorder of such progress over the 20 years, CPhI China, organized by Informa Markets and CCCMHPIE and co-organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, has built an international and professional platform for communication and resource sharing, to boost the transformation and upgrading of China's pharmaceutical industry. Outlooking into the future, CPhI China will continue to explore and make contribution to the Healthy China plan.

