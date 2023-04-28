Embroideries from Ten ASEAN Countries Shown at the Hainan World Embroidery Culture Week

HAIKOU, China, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 27 April, the five-day 2023 Hainan World Embroidery Culture Week unveiled at Hainan Free Trade Port, where special costumes from ten ASEAN countries were exhibited.

This year, the culture week held a series of events such as the opening ceremony, themed forums and a boutique intangible cultural heritage exhibition of traditional techniques of weaving, embroidery, printing and dyeing, inviting more visitors to appreciate the embroidery culture of different countries, according to the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province.

An embroidery fashion show was presented on the opening ceremony, showcasing 80 sets of featured costumes from China and ten ASEAN countries. Among them, 30 sets of fashion costumes were made with Hainan Li brocade, designed and produced this year. They are the best examples to show the audience the unique charm of Li brocade, which combines antiquity and fashion, and integrate heritage with innovation.

At the boutique intangible cultural heritage exhibition of traditional techniques of weaving, embroidery, printing and dyeing, live shows of intangible cultural heritage programmes such as the Li traditional techniques of spinning, dyeing, weaving and embroidery, Danzhou Tiao Sheng (a local tune), Li pottery, coconut carving, The Epic of King Gesar. Audience felt refreshed and all raised their mobile phones to record the wonderful moments. The traditional techniques of Li people have been developed for more than 3,000 years and were included in the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage in urgent need of protection in 2009.

The exhibition also showcased embroidered costumes from 10 countries, including Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

According to local officials in Hainan, the Province, is building itself into an international tourism consumption centre and will, starting from the Li embroidery, further commit to the innovative practice of protecting the intangible cultural heritage, creating a greater momentum to establish the business card of "Hainan Embroidery".

Caption: Craftswomen from Hainan Li ethnic group showing the traditional techniques of spinning, dyeing, weaving and embroidery

