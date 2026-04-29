EMCOR Group Aktie
WKN: 898814 / ISIN: US29084Q1004
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29.04.2026 13:56:42
EMCOR Group Boosts FY26 Outlook; Shares Up 3.2% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026, based on anticipated project mix and visibility into the remainder of the year.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $28.25 to $29.75 per share on revenues between $18.50 billion and $19.25 billion.
Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $27.25 to $29.25 per share on revenues between $17.75 billion and $18.50 billion.
In Wednesday's pre-market trading, EME is trading on the NYSE at $891.34, up $27.67 or 3.20 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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