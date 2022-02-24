24.02.2022 14:32:03

EMCOR Group Guides FY22 Revenues Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022, based on project mix, current visibility into the coming year, and assuming the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions do not worsen.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.15 to $7.85 per share on revenues between $10.4 billion and $10.7 billion.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.67 per share on revenues of $10.28 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of $101.7 million or $1.89 per share, higher than $79.8 million or $1.45 per share in the prior year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $102.8 million or $1.86 per share.

Revenues for the quarter grew 15.7 percent to $2.64 billion from $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $1.88 per share on revenues of $2.56 billion for the quarter.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EMCOR Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten