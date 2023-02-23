|
23.02.2023 13:54:21
EMCOR Group Guides FY23 Revenues Above Estimates; Boosts Dividend
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.
For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.75 to $9.50 per share on revenues between $12.0 billion and $12.5 billion.
On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.06 per share on revenues of $11.75 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of $126.3 million or $2.63 per share, higher than $101.7 million or $1.89 per share in the prior year quarter.
Revenues for the quarter grew 11.7 percent to $2.95 billion from $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year.
The Street was looking for earnings of $2.27 per share on revenues of $2.89 billion for the quarter.
The Company today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase to the Company's regular quarterly dividend to $0.18 per share from $0.15 per share. The Board expects to declare this cash dividend starting in the second quarter of 2023.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EMCOR Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.02.23
|Ausblick: EMCOR Group vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: EMCOR Group legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu EMCOR Group Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EMCOR Group Inc.
|152,00
|10,14%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen bremst Kauflaune: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street fällt -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.