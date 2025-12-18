EMCOR Raises Quarterly Dividend; Expands Share Repurchase Authorization

(RTTNews) - EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME), a provider of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services, on Thursday announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in its regular quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share from $0.25 per share.

The company said that the Board expects to declare the higher cash dividend beginning in the first quarter of 2026.

The company also announced that its Board has authorized an additional $500 million for share repurchases under its existing stock buyback program.

The share repurchase program has no expiration date and does not obligate the company to repurchase any specific amount of stock.

In the pre-market trading, EMCOR is 0.27% higher at $598.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.