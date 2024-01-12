12.01.2024 03:10:12

Emcore Enters Into Cooperation Agreement With Bradley Radoff; Chairman Stephen Domenik Steps Down

(RTTNews) - Emcore Corp. (EMKR) said that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Bradley L. Radoff and certain of his affiliates, by which Cletus Glasener and Jeffrey Roncka were appointed to the Company's board of directors effective immediately.

The company also announced that Chairman Stephen Domenik has stepped down from the Board and the size of the Board was increased to six effective immediately to facilitate the appointment of the new Board members. Pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement, Glasener was appointed as Chairman of the Board.

As per the Cooperation Agreement, EMCORE has also agreed to amend and restate the charter for the Strategy and Alternatives Committee of the Board to include the oversight and completion of a business review of the Company's operational performance, cost structure, and portfolio composition, as well as to explore all value creation levers available to the Company. The composition of the Strategy and Alternatives Committee will be reconstituted to consist of the independent directors of the Board and Mr. Roncka will serve as the Chair.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EMCORE Corporationmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EMCORE Corporationmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EMCORE Corporation 0,48 18,32% EMCORE Corporation

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Beginn der Berichtssaison: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Dow letztlich im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freitag aufwärts. An der Wall Street hielten sich die Anleger zurück. An den asiatischen Börsen waren im Freitagshandel unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen