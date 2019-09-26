Emerald Brand Announces Partnership with Genera for Sustainable Fiber Solutions

SYOSSET, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emerald Brand's mission of making sustainability a household and business priority has grown after a partnership with Genera, which will be launching in 2020. This impact will divert inorganic harmful substances from ending up in landfills and becoming pollutants in the oceans while saving trees, plastic and solid waste. Emerald Brand is partnering with Genera as their principle offtake of "Tree-Free™" pulp that will be used to make products ranging from towel and tissue to Tree-Free™ cupboard. In addition, Genera will be working with Emerald Brand in producing Tree-Free™ pulp for many finished products in molded fiber that will expand Emerald's capacity for the growing demand in their food service and packaging product lines.

Instead of using hard-wood trees to make paper products and packaging, Emerald Brand uses rapidly renewable agricultural fiber material, such as sugarcane bagasse and wheat straw from American farms. Emerald™ takes agricultural fibers that are traditionally burned and discarded and transform them into high-quality paper and packaging.

Innovators in material technology since 1997, Emerald Brand is committed to educating the entire disposable supply chain, the benefits in using Tree-Free™, sustainable and rapidly renewable solutions. Emerald's innovations in Tree-Free™ technology and petroleum-free plastics are revolutionizing packaging and disposables worldwide. Emerald's growing suite of 300+ sustainable finished products offers the workplace a healthier and more sustainable environment.

"This partnership with Genera is in line with Emerald Brand's commitment to bio-regional Farm to Paper® platform by using locally grown grasses and other agricultural crops, which would be normally burned or sent to landfills, will now be utilized to make compostable foodservice packaging products like plates, bowls, and takeout containers at this new manufacturing facility in Vonore, TN," states Ralph Bianculli Sr, Founder and CEO of Emerald Brand.

"With this new partnership, we can begin to answer the increasing demand for environmentally conscious solutions with a truly farm-to-table product made in America," said Jaclyn McDuffey, Managing Director of Emerald Brand. Both Emerald Brand and Genera are looking forward to making the earth a more sustainable place.

About Emerald Brand:

