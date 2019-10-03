Emerald Brand Partners with Foodbuy to Offer Corporate Solutions

SYOSSET, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Emerald Brand announced its partnership with Foodbuy, LLC, a subsidiary of Compass Group USA, Inc. The partnership will now provide Foodbuy customers with access to more than 300 of Emerald's groundbreaking technology in "Tree Free™" and "Plant to Plastic®" disposable products throughout the United States.

As a partner of Emerald Brand, Foodbuy's customers will now have access to the full array of resources provided by Emerald™. These resources include Emerald Environmental Impact Statements™ (EIS), the Emerald Sustainability Accreditation Educational Program (ESA), and Emerald's Eco-Squad consultation division.

Corporate solutions include educational forums, measurable Environmental Impact Statements, and Emerald Eco-Squad® consulting services that are at the forefront of future movements in composting, compliance with new municipal and state laws, as well as workplace trends in health, wellness and sustainability. Emerald Brand, in conjunction with Emerald Ecovations material technology group, will continue to innovate Emerald's growing finished goods and retail packaging materials. The company's mission of "Farm to Tissue®, Made in the USA" is on track to revolutionize the entire industry.

"We are proud to partner with Foodbuy. It is our goal to work with world class organizations who recognize the value of innovation in sustainability technology. As a leader and educator in sustainable technology, we continue to drive the importance of education as the spearhead of change," states Ralph Bianculli Sr, Founder and CEO of Emerald Brand.

About Emerald Brand:

Innovators in material technology since 1997, Emerald Brand is committed to educating the entire disposable supply chain, the benefits in using Tree-Free™, sustainable and rapidly renewable solutions. Emerald's innovations in Tree-Free™ technology and petroleum free plastics are revolutionizing packaging and disposables worldwide. Emerald's growing suite of 300+ sustainable finished products offers the workplace a healthier and more sustainable environment.

About Foodbuy:

Foodbuy, LLC is the largest foodservice procurement and supply chain solutions organization in North America and the sole sourcing partner for their parent company, Compass Group North America. Foodbuy manages more than $20 billion in purchase volume, giving them an industry-leading edge when negotiating contracts for Compass Group and Foodbuy Members. Foodbuy's focus is on procurement; they provide a unique blend of purchasing savvy, product expertise, proven strategic processes and data analytics that integrates sourcing, category development, and distribution. Foodbuy's business model, sustainability initiatives, and commitment to supplier diversity gives them a substantial competitive advantage. The value that they deliver to their customers has led to their significant growth, making Foodbuy the largest, yet most collaborative procurement organization in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.foodbuy.com

SOURCE Emerald Brand