Emerald Growth Partners open first Retail Location in East Lansing, Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emerald Growth Partners (EGP) is proud to announce that its "Pleasantrees" branded provisioning center is now open for business in East Lansing. Located at 1950 Merritt Road, the provisioning center will be serving the needs of the area's medical patients seven days a week from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

This location will offer card holding patients a full assortment of Pleasantrees cannabis products which already have a reputation for excellence in the industry. In addition, select products from other industry-leading brands will be available at highly competitive prices.

"It's fitting that we're opening our first provisioning center in East Lansing, the home of my alma mater, Michigan State University. For me, this store symbolizes a decade of participation in the Michigan cannabis arena. I am grateful for the many people who have helped me along the way, and most specifically the tireless efforts of my Pleasantrees team members. To share our carefully crafted Pleasantrees products with Michigan's patient population under our own

roof is a true blessing. We are not businesspeople that started a cannabis company; we are cannabis people that started a business. This is a very proud moment." Randall Buchman, EGP Founder & CEO.

Under the guidance of Travis Harrison, formally of Shinola, the 1,500 square foot brick-and-mortar store boasts a sleek design which highlights the Midwest sensibilities that form the foundation of the Pleasantrees brand.

"In addition to providing the highest quality cannabis products in Michigan, what sets Pleasantrees apart is our boundless attention to hospitality, patient needs, and the celebration of Michigan cannabis culture," said Harrison. It is vital to us that all of our guests feel welcomed, excited and empowered when visiting."

The East Lansing Pleasantrees location was designed in partnership with Midwest Common, a leading Detroit-based independent design agency. Their creative products, packaging, identities, environments and experiences for global and boutique brands have garnered awards from IDSA, Graphis and the Art Directors Club of NY.

In addition to the new East Lansing location, EGP recently began selling medical and recreational cannabis generated in its world-class, 50,000 square foot cultivation facility located in Harrison Township, Michigan. EGP plans to complete a neighboring 10,000 square foot processing lab within the next month.

EGP has already created 100 new jobs in the state, more than half of which were recently hired in spite of unprecedented unemployment brought about by the COVID pandemic. This, even more than the East Lansing opening, is Pleasantrees' proudest accomplishment to date

