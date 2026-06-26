Emerald Horizon Aktie
WKN DE: A42CXA / ISIN: AT0000A3UZE1
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26.06.2026 09:41:33
Emerald Horizon AG begins trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange
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Emerald Horizon AG begins trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange
Listing on the Official Market – reference price of EUR 760.00 per share
GRAZ (AT), June 26, 2026 – Emerald Horizon AG (ISIN AT0000A3UZE1, ticker: SMRX) commenced trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange today, 26 June 2026. The shares are listed on the Official Market and traded via the Xetra® T7 trading system. The reference price is EUR 760.00 per share, corresponding to a pre-listing valuation of the company of approximately EUR 797.7 million.
The first trading day opened with the traditional ringing of the exchange bell by CEO Florian Wagner, CFO MMag. Philipp Pölzl and VP Prof. Dr. Robert Holzmann.
"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter — one that is now also officially defined by transparency, accountability, and a long-term commitment to building clean energy infrastructure for Europe and beyond." — CEO Florian Wagner
The ticker SMRX represents the core technology of Emerald Horizon: the market-ready hybrid storage system DUALstore PLUS combines an LFP battery with a molten-salt thermal store and AI-based control, making electricity from renewable sources reliably available around the clock. It is complemented by ADES, a thorium-based, accelerator-driven subcritical microreactor designed to deliver safe, CO2-free baseload power — without uranium and without a self-sustaining chain reaction.
Ongoing trading liquidity is provided by the market makers Baader Bank AG and Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG.
ABOUT EMERALD HORIZON
Important Notice:
The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities, nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities of the company. Admission of the shares to trading is based on the securities prospectus published on the issuer's website (https://emerald-horizon.com/), approved by the Financial Market Authority (FMA) on June 16, 2026. The securities prospectus contains the information required by law for investors and is available free of charge at the following link:
https://emerald-horizon.com/investor-relations/berichte/
Prospective investors are strongly advised to read the prospectus before making any investment decision. It is noted that approval of the prospectus should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities by the FMA.
THIS COMMUNICATION IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
PRESS CONTACT
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End of press release
End of Media Release
Issuer: Emerald Horizon AG
Key word(s): Finance
26.06.2026 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Emerald Horizon AG
|Karl-Huber-Gasse 15
|8041 Graz
|Austria
|E-mail:
|office@emerald-horizon.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3UZE1
|WKN:
|A42CXA
|EQS News ID:
|2354870
|IPO geplant / Intended to be listed.
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2354870 26.06.2026 CET/CEST
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