

EQS-Media / 01.07.2026 / 11:36 CET/CEST



Date: 01-07-2027

Emerald Horizon AG: Founder, CEO and Majority Shareholder Florian Wagner Commits EUR 20 Million in Equity Financing

Tailwind for the ADES prototype and the next growth phase – Wagner injects his own capital just days after the IPO

Vienna/Graz, July 01, 2026 - Just days after Emerald Horizon AG's IPO on the Vienna Stock Exchange, founder and CEO Florian Wagner is backing the company with his own capital: as majority shareholder, he has committed a total of EUR 20 million in fresh equity, to be provided in four tranches over two years. The funds will allow Emerald Horizon to advance the development of its key ADES technology together with VDL Groep on schedule.

Since the stock began trading on June 26, 2026, shares have been listed under the ticker SMRX. From a reference price of EUR 760, the share price rose to a closing price of EUR 990 on June 30, 2026. Market capitalization stood at just over one billion euros.

The fact that the majority owner is committing additional capital of his own immediately after listing is a strong vote of confidence in the company. At the Supervisory Board meeting on June 30, 2026, Wagner and the board agreed on the key terms of this further equity financing round of EUR 20 million.

EUR 20 million in four tranches – the key terms

In addition to the equity financing of EUR 5,021,815.14 already provided in June 2026 (of which Florian Wagner contributed EUR 3,000,469.93), Wagner is committing to a further investment totaling EUR 20 million. The funds will be provided in four equal tranches of EUR 5 million each, in exchange for new shares issued from authorized capital, excluding existing shareholders' subscription rights. The subscription price per share will be based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the last 30 trading days prior to each respective framework resolution:

Tranche 1: Q4 2026 / Q1 2027

Tranche 2: Q2 / Q3 2027

Tranche 3: Q4 2027 / Q1 2028

Tranche 4: Q2 / Q3 2028

Florian Wagner reserves the right to pass on individual tranches, in whole or in part, to co-investors. In this context, the company confirms a co-investment from MMag. Philipp Pölzl, the company's second-largest shareholder, as well as from renowned US tech entrepreneur Carl Page as a new investor.

Where the capital will go

The committed funds serve three strategic goals. First, they will finance the continued co-development of the ADES prototype together with VDL Groep, as well as regulatory support from Haskoning on the path toward series-production readiness. Second, they will strengthen the company's liquidity base for the next growth phase. Third, they will create the foundation for tapping available funding programs in a targeted way, further leveraging the impact of the equity injection.

VDL Groep is a Dutch industrial and technology group headquartered in Eindhoven, with around 13,500 employees and revenue of approximately EUR 4 billion. Its partners include well-known technology companies such as ASML. VDL works with Emerald Horizon as a development and contract manufacturing partner.

Florian Wagner: "When it comes to our technological milestones and staying on schedule, VDL is a reliable partner on the path from prototype to series-production readiness of the SMRX system, and it lends our project well-earned credibility."

The Dutch consulting firm Haskoning has been active in the nuclear industry for decades and knows the approval procedures of European nuclear regulatory authorities from its own project experience.

Florian Wagner: "Haskoning supports us in validation throughout the entire approval process. This is specifically about planning and permitting. With around 6,000 employees and their expertise, Haskoning is an important partner for us."

Through VDL and Haskoning, Emerald Horizon combines industrial manufacturing expertise with regulatory experience — the two prerequisites for delivering development and later series production within the planned timeframe.

Capital requirements with a clear roadmap

Based on current planning, Florian Wagner estimates the capital requirement for the ADES prototype through 2028/29 at around EUR 75 million. For the subsequent transition to series production, he expects a further approximately EUR 150 million. The EUR 20 million he has committed is one building block of this multi-stage financing strategy, through which Emerald Horizon is securing the development of the ADES prototype and the path to series-production readiness.

Florian Wagner: "My financial commitment is a clear statement of confidence in Emerald Horizon's long-term development. In a very short time, we've shown that the capital markets share our technology vision. Now we're driving the next phase forward with determination — with the financial resources, our strong partners, and the reliable team behind it all."

Note:

The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities, nor does it constitute a recommendation to buy or sell securities of the company. Admission of the shares to trading was carried out by and on the basis of the securities prospectus published on the issuer's website (https://emerald-horizon.com/investor-relations/berichte/) and approved by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) on June 16, 2026. The securities prospectus contains the information required for investors under applicable law and can be accessed free of charge via the following link: https://emerald-horizon.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/Kapitalmarktprospekt-Emerald-Horizon-AG.pdf. Potential investors are strongly advised to read the prospectus before making an investment decision. Please note that the FMA's approval of the prospectus should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities by the FMA.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, OR SOUTH AFRICA, OR IN ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

ABOUT EMERALD HORIZON

Emerald Horizon develops innovative ways for CO2-free energy generation and storage. The goal is a baseload-capable and decentralized energy supply through novel technologies such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and highly efficient storage systems.

For further information: www.emerald-horizon.com

PRESS IMAGE

Carl Page and Vice President R&D Emerald Horizon DI Dr. Mario J. Müller (c) Emerald Horizon

Reproduction free of charge for editorial purposes.

PRESS CONTACT