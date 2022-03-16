The summit, held in partnership with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and presented by Galaxy Digital, will focus on the intersection of cryptocurrency, blockchain, and government

MIAMI, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas, in partnership with the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM), will be hosting the eMerge Government (eGOV) Summit 2022, presented by Galaxy Digital. The eGOV Summit will convene mayors from across the nation and will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, Florida, on April 19, 2022.

eMerge Americas Hosts U.S Mayors at eGOV Summit 2022

"eMerge Americas is honored to partner with the U.S. Conference of Mayors to host a one-of-a-kind summit for our nation's mayors on crypto and blockchain technologies," said Felice Gorordo, CEO of eMerge Americas. "We are also grateful to partner with Galaxy Digital to convene public and private sector leaders to discuss how municipal governments can navigate and leverage digital asset ecosystems to better serve their communities."

Since 2014, the eGOV Summit has been an annual convening for public and private sector leaders to discuss and showcase innovative technologies and public-private partnerships that are transforming communities. In addition to Galaxy Digital, this year's eGOV supporting sponsors include Anchorage Digital, Coinbase, eMed and Crypto.com.

"We are pleased to partner with eMerge Americas as this Summit offers mayors a unique forum to learn, raise important questions, and think about how we move forward," said Tom Cochran, CEO and Executive Director of USCM. "We look forward to exploring the potential opportunities crypto and blockchain technologies could open up for cities across the country."

Prior to COVID, the eMerge Americas annual conference has historically attracted more than 16,000 attendees from over 40 countries, and over 3,900 private sector companies. eMerge gathers the brightest minds and convenes investors, entrepreneurs, innovators, business executives, government leaders, academia and renowned subject matter experts from across the globe.

"We're excited to partner with eMerge Americas and the USCM as part of our effort to engage with policymakers and elected officials on how digital assets and blockchain networks can drive growth and economic opportunity," said Michael Novogratz, founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital.

Over the past two years, Miami has seen a surge in crypto and blockchain companies relocating and opening offices in South Florida.

"I could not be prouder of the momentum that Miami has seen in the tech space, and the crypto space, in particular," said City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, President of USCM. "Our city has already seen great investment from the crypto communities and is leading the way to be the most cryptocurrency-friendly city in the nation. I very much look forward to being a part of the eGOV Summit next month."

Learn more about eMerge Americas and this year's eGOV Summit

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is a venture-backed platform focused on transforming Miami into the tech hub of the Americas. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, is a global tech conference held annually at the Miami Beach Convention Center, attracting more than 16,000 attendees from 40 countries and over 3,900 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, innovation challenges, startup pitch competitions, masterclasses, webinars, as well as publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a catalyst for innovation and investment across the Americas, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem. For more information, visit www.emergeamericas.com

About U.S. Conference of Mayors

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. For more information, visit www.usmayors.org

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY) is a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, Investment Banking, and Mining. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office), and New Jersey. Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io

