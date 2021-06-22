EMERGE Commerce Announces Receipt for Final Short Form Prospectus and Deemed Exercise of Special Warrants

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) ("EMERGE" or the "Company"), a diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of direct-to-consumer ("D2C") e-commerce brands, is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") and obtained a receipt (the "Receipt") in each of the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, to qualify the distribution of an aggregate of 8,647,570 common shares (the "Special Warrant Shares") issuable upon the deemed exercise of 8,647,570 special warrants (the "Special Warrants") of the Company, and 432,379 common shares (the "CF Fee Shares") issuable upon the deemed exercise of 432,379 corporate finance fee special warrants (the "CF Fee Special Warrants") previously issued on March 10, 2021 and March 17, 2021 through both a brokered and non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") basis pursuant to prospectus exemptions under applicable securities legislation.

The Offering was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Gravitas Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Bookrunners") together with a syndicate of agents including Raymond James Ltd. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.

As a result of obtaining the Receipt, the Company has delivered a notice to the special warrant agent and the Agent that the Special Warrants and CF Fee Special Warrants shall be deemed to be exercised as of June 21, 2021. Following the deemed exercise of the Special Warrants and the CF Fee Special Warrants, the Company issued the Special Warrant Shares to the purchasers under the Offering, and the CF Fee Shares to the Bookrunners.

For more information on the Private Placement, please refer to the Prospectus, as well as the Company's news release dated March 17, 2021, available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About EMERGE

EMERGE is a disciplined, diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of direct-to-consumer e-commerce brands. Our network of e-commerce sites provides our members with access to premium meat subscriptions, groceries, golf, family offers and nearby escapes. Our portfolio houses some of Canada's most coveted online destinations including trulocal.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. EMERGE was named one of the fastest growing companies in Canada by the Startup 50, and the Globe and Mail's 2020 Canada's Top Growing Companies.

To learn more visit https://www.emerge-commerce.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE EMERGE Commerce Ltd.