Emergency Reporting® Fire Department Software Provides Free Training for Fire and EMS Personnel

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emergency Reporting® (ER), the global leader in cloud-based reporting and records management software for Fire and EMS agencies, is now offering free, semi-monthly educational training webinars to customers and non-customers alike.

The Twenty for 2020 webinar series is designed to set departments up for success for the coming year. Each session is one hour and provides a deep dive into a specific topic that's standards-based, data-driven, and crucial for departments to run efficiently. Some topics include PPE Management, ISO Success, Annual Reports, and streamlining inspections. All of the webinars are recorded and posted on ER's YouTube channel for anyone to view if they can't attend the live training.

The webinars are led by ER Senior Data Analyst, Tom Louis, who previously served 22 years in the fire service as a Firefighter/Paramedic, Captain, and Battalion Chief. When asked about the webinar series, he commented, "We can help you solve your data management challenges in a focused, friendly and fun environment. Our newest webinar series is just the ticket for sharing tried and true solutions."

Emergency Reporting is dedicated to serving the fire/EMS community by providing the tools they need to be successful. Knowledge and training are a large part of that service, which is why ER offers this educational series to any fire/EMS personnel who wants to take part. The topics will cover some aspects within the ER system but focuses on general tips that can be used by non-ER users as well.

Continued education and training are key factors in any job but are especially so in the fire service where their work directly affects the communities around them. One of the core values that Emergency Reporting was built on is fire service advocacy. They believe that investing time and resources into creating training materials can help firefighters keep up to date on changing technologies and data management needs. Because of this value, ER also provides other resources in addition to training webinars such as free educational white papers, case studies, and blog posts on their website, including a recent blog series highlighting Community Risk Reduction tools and best practices.

Louis continued, "Most of us in the fire service didn't sign up to be data analysts, but if we're honest, data touches every part of our jobs from incident reporting to training records. In order to compete for funding, effectively serve our communities, and keep our crews safe, we need to get a handle on the volumes of data a fire department generates every day and use it to our advantage. Every fire department has a story to tell. Emergency Reporting can help you tell that story better than ever with our Twenty for 2020 webinars."

Each installment of the Twenty for 2020 webinar series will be held on a Thursday at 11am Eastern time. View the full schedule and register for a session here.

To learn more about how Emergency Reporting can help your agency, visit http://www.emergencyreporting.com.

About Emergency Reporting

Founded in 2003 in Bellingham, WA, Emergency Reporting (ER) offers a cloud-based records management software (RMS) solution to Fire/EMS agencies worldwide. ER's SaaS platform makes incident reporting faster and easier than ever with one-report filing of NFIRS and NEMSIS data and provides Fire/EMS personnel with critical data in the field so that they can be safe and effective in life-saving situations. Emergency Reporting's mission is to deliver the easy-to-use tools and technology first responders need to be safe, prepared, and effective on the job.

SOURCE Emergency Reporting