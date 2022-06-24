|
24.06.2022 12:46:39
Emergent BioSolutions Says FDA Accepts AV7909 Anthrax Vaccine Candidate BLA For Review
(RTTNews) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) announced Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for AV7909 (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed, Adjuvanted).
AV7909 is the company's new anthrax vaccine candidate evaluated for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis in persons 18 through 65 years of age when administered in conjunction with recommended antibacterial drugs.
The Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date for a decision by the FDA is in April 2023.
The rolling BLA submission, completed in April 2022, is based on data from the pivotal phase 3 clinical study of AV7909 that evaluated the lot consistency, immunogenicity, and safety of the vaccine candidate following a two-dose schedule administered intramuscularly in healthy adults.
It also included data from the phase 2 study that evaluated non-interference between AV7909 and antibacterial drugs approved for post-exposure prophylaxis of anthrax disease.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Emergent BioSolutions Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Emergent BioSolutions Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
|30,65
|4,82%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsversuch auf niedrigem Niveau: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten im Freitagshandel zu. Auch die US-Börsen notierten höher. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche von ihrer freundlichen Seite.