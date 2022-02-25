|
25.02.2022 22:31:50
Emergent BioSolutions Stock Fell Today -- Is It a Buy?
Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) ended the week on a down note. Shares of the company closed 6.2% lower on Friday after it provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Thursday. Is the stock a buy on the dip?There certainly were some positive takeaways for investors in Emergent's Q4 results. The company topped Wall Street expectations with adjusted earnings per share of $4.50. Sales of its anthrax vaccines and nasal naloxone products continue to grow briskly.Emergent is also making progress on a couple of fronts that could pay off in the future. The company has kicked off its rolling submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for anthrax vaccine AV709. It also recently began a pivotal late-stage clinical study evaluating its single-dose chikungunya virus vaccine candidate.Continue reading
