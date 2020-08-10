AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. LoGioco brings extensive experience in scaling organizations globally with a proven track record of growth in the medical imaging, AI and healthcare IT market segments.

"Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to execute on our strategy to expand our end to end, cloud-based imaging solutions to several market segments, and Mr. LoGioco's successful track record will be a key driver to our continued expansion and growth both here in North America as well as internationally," states Mike Spears, EVP and Partner.

Mr. LoGioco states, "The team at Emergent Connect has built an incredibly strong and resilient company that provides essential, mission critical imaging solutions to thousands of customers. As the medical imaging market is changing around us, I am excited to deliver robust, cloud-based solutions to help clients and partners adapt and thrive in this new environment."

Founded in 2011, Emergent Connect provides 100% cloud-based software solutions for the Healthcare Industry. Specialized in Radiology solutions that are designed and built to support small and large radiology practices. Since the healthcare landscape is constantly changing, Emergent is consistently adapting their solutions to remain at the cutting edge of healthcare technology.

Contact Details

Michael Spears

479-774-8846

mike@emergentct.com

For more information please visit

https://www.emergentconnect.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/emergent-connect-llc/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emergent-connect-a-leader-in-cloud-based-imaging-solutions-today-announced-the-appointment-of-john-logioco-as-head-of-growth-effective-july-21st-2020-301109415.html

SOURCE Emergent Connect, LLC