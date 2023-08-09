Emergent Media Announces Creator Network Program

Unique Approach to the Creator Economy Speeds Roll-Out of Several New, Original Series and Accelerates Social-First Content Production

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Emergent Media announced the launch of its Creator Program which is geared towards increasing the company's mix of original content while also scaling creator-led editorial output across Emergent's family of brands, including Paradise, SHLTR, Golden State, Cabinfeed, Surfers and California Love. Emergent Media has already on-boarded its first wave of highly talented creator-partners and is in the process of tripling the size of its creator network roster by year end. In addition to contributing video and photo assets for use in Emergent-owned editorial properties, creators representing a variety of backgrounds and styles will be collaborating with the Emergent studio team to deliver assignments for various Emergent-owned and branded content projects.

This network of visual storytellers represents the essence of Emergent's "Modern Explorer" audience. They are globally minded adventure-seekers driven by insatiable curiosity and a hunger for authentic experiences, and this program's tiered approach gives opportunity to well-established filmmakers with a cinematic eye, and also UGC creators who live in the moment with a phone in their hand.

"We wanted to create a mutually beneficial model that rewards creators for their amazing talent and dedication to their craft while also allowing us to develop a stable of original programming that fuels each of our brands," says creative director, Bryce Lowe-White. "We are building real, supportive relationships with each of our creators as we aim to integrate their voices and personalities into our brands in a way that feels like a natural extension of who they are and the content they love creating."

Emergent is already tapping into its Creator Network to fuel several of its original, social-first series. The Paradise channel's "Roaming" and "Postcards" series feature the best of the creators' stunning imagery. California Love's "BKT LST" entices viewers to see and do once-in-a-lifetime things while "The Hype," featuring Jake Toohey, gives viewers a first-person perspective on famous California destinations and activities to determine whether they are worth "the hype." "Tune Out" on Golden State pairs lush visuals with natural, ambient sounds to provide viewers with true Zen moments. And "Single Serving," featuring chef Amber Sullivan, provides the SHLTR community with inspiration and instructions for creating delicious dishes for one.

