Emerging Fintech Market Leader Prime Trust Raises over $100M in Series B Funding to Expand into New Offerings

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Trust , a leading provider of financial infrastructure for fintech and digital asset innovators, today announced that it has raised over $100 million in its Series B funding round. To date, Prime Trust has raised more than $170 million in funding and has become a category leader in infrastructure services for some of the world's leading crypto exchanges, on ramps, wallet apps, ATSs, RIAs, broker dealers and banks.

A mix of new and existing investors have participated in the funding for the company's Series B, which includes FIS, Fin Capital, Mercato Partners, Kraken Ventures, Commerce Ventures, William Blair & Company, Decasonic, University Growth Fund, Gaingels, GateCap Ventures, and Seven Peaks Ventures.

"FIS believes strongly in fostering a culture of innovation within our organization as well as within the broader fintech community," said Rob Lee, President, FIS Impact Ventures. "Investing in an emerging leader in the Web 3 space is just one of the many ways FIS is accelerating fintech innovations for organizations of all sizes."

"This strategic investment will provide critical operational expertise to further scale Prime Trust into new offerings including wealth products, as well as Web 3 and DeFi products," said Tom Pageler, CEO of Prime Trust. "We've seen an unprecedented shift toward greater acceptance of digital assets among wealth managers and RIAs and, to that end, we launched the Prime Trust Crypto IRA, the first IRA solution with a seamless, single API integration. Our strategic investor relationships will enable us to continue to expand into new markets and deepen our commitment to helping our fintech and crypto clients to build and scale quickly, securely, and compliantly."

Prime Trust supports some of the world's largest brands such as Swan, Abra, Dapper Labs and Binance US and aims to help accelerate the global adoption of cryptocurrency. Whether the market is up or down, the efficiencies that Prime Trust provides still endure. The company's offerings, such as fiat rails, compliance solutions, wallet technology and other plug and play products all come together in a quick and easy full stack to save clients time and money. Prime Trust streamlines all backend financial architecture quickly and at a competitive price, thus enabling clients to focus on their success, build their core businesses and serve their customers.

The company will use the new injection of $107 million of capital to continue investing in its products and services, as well as infrastructure to serve its global client base. The funding will help Prime Trust:

Launch new products like the Crypto IRA, Wealth and Staking products

Financial products like Crypto IRAs and Staking give people the ability to participate in crypto and build wealth through traditional and non-traditional means. With $37.5 trillion of American wealth in retirement accounts as of June 2022 , Prime Trust's Crypto IRAs are meeting the growing demand of the marketplace.

of American wealth in retirement accounts as of , Prime Trust's Crypto IRAs are meeting the growing demand of the marketplace. Enhance our ability to support tokenized products

Tokenized products create a new path for people and organizations to share or transfer ownership without a middleman. The technology is continuing to mature, but the industry has already seen multiple use cases of simplified trading and fundraising. Prime Trust anticipates its growth and further use in the decentralized and centralized worlds alike.

Increase investment in the stability and security of the Prime Trust Platform

Prime Trust is committed to providing outstanding service to enable customer success. To significantly improve the scalability of our platform, the company is updating its technology and migrating to a cutting-edge cloud architecture. Prime Trust is implementing modern Zero Trust security and bank-grade compliance to be the trusted platform of choice.

"Prime Trust has continued to hit hyper growth this past year despite the market volatility in the fintech and digital asset markets," said Rodrigo Vicuna, CFO of Prime Trust. "With the company doubling revenue the last four years in a row, investor enthusiasm around Prime Trust has been extremely high and continues to outpace expectations."

With nearly 700 fintech and digital asset clients, Prime Trust has established itself as a trusted partner among the fintech community with its innovative financial service APIs and security, regulatory, and compliance expertise. Since its Series A fundraise, announced in July 2021, Prime Trust has focused on making key hires, onboarding customers in new market segments, and creating better systems for maximum efficiency.

Prime Trust has achieved many new successes and milestones in the first half of 2022:

Debuted its innovative Crypto IRA beta products in June this year. The full launch is expected in the Fall 2022

Achieved the gold standard of security data management with its certification against the SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standards

Awarded a spot on the CB Insights Blockchain 50

Awarded a A Great Place to Work Certification™

Named to America's Best Startup Employers 2022

William Blair acted as exclusive financial advisor and Cooley LLP acted as legal advisor to Prime Trust on the Series B round.

To learn more about Prime Trust and the company's work to drive the new digital economy, please visit https://www.primetrust.com/ .

About Prime Trust

Prime Trust powers innovation in the digital economy by providing fintech and digital asset innovators with financial infrastructure. Through a full suite of APIs, we help clients build seamlessly, launch quickly, and scale securely. Regulated by the State of Nevada, Prime Trust processes hundreds of millions of API calls per month. Prime Trust's team has extensive regulatory and financial services backgrounds from the OCC, SEC, Federal Reserve, US Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security/Secret Service, JPMorgan Chase, American Express, PNC, Bank of America, and Visa. The company is recognized by Forbes as America's Best Startup Employer 2022 and is also Great Place to Work-Certified™ 2022. Prime Trust has also been named to CB Insights Blockchain 50 for 2022. Visit us at www.primetrust.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

