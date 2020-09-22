Emerging Non-Opioid Pharmaceuticals for Pain Management, 2020: Focus on Neuropathic Pain, Migraine, Post-Surgical Pain, Cancer Pain, Chronic Pain

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Non-Opioid Pharmaceuticals for Pain Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research provides technological advances and insights across non-opioid pharmaceuticals for the management of pain. Key application areas explored in the research include neuropathic pain, migraine, post-surgical pain, cancer pain, chronic pain, and migraine.

The research encompasses technological advances across Nav1.7 inhibitors, Calcitonin Gene-related peptide inhibitors, Platelet-rich plasma therapy, Ditans, Hydrogel therapy, and stem cell therapy among several others. The research also provides competitive intelligence across emerging innovators in this space, while providing insights across the patent landscape for non-narcotic pain therapy.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Key Findings

1.2 Analysis Framework: The Publisher's Core Value

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Technology Landscape and Trends

2.1 Global Non-opioid Market

2.2 NSAIDs Continue to be Important for Pain Treatment

2.3 Types of Non-opioid Pharmaceuticals

2.4 Categories of Non-opioids in Development for Pain Management

2.4.1 Recently Approved Monoclonal Antibodies for Pain Management

2.5 Emerging Non-opioid Analgesics

2.6 Advanced Academic Researches in Pain Therapy

3. Innovation Radar

3.1 Innovation Radar of Emerging Technologies

3.2 Summary of the Scoring Methodology

3.2.1 QBioMed

3.2.2 Centrexion Therapeutics

3.2.3 Concentric Analgesics

3.2.4 Xenon Pharmaceuticals

3.2.5 KinetaBio

3.2.6 Navega Therapeutics

3.2.7 Tetra Biopharma

3.2.8 Vapogenix

4. Growth Opportunities

4.1 Pain Therapy Innovations Roadmap

4.2 Growth Opportunity 1: R&D Investment

4.3 Growth Opportunity 2: Technology Convergence

4.4 Conclusion

5. Patent Analysis

5.1 IP Overview in Non-opioid Pharmaceuticals

5.2 Leading Pharmaceutical Patent Holders

5.3 Patent Scenario

6. Appendix

6.1 List of Non-opioids in the Market

6.2 Key Industry Contacts

6.3 Legal Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned



Centrexion Therapeutics

Concentric Analgesics

KinetaBio

Navega Therapeutics

QBioMed

Tetra Biopharma

Vapogenix

Xenon Pharmaceuticals

