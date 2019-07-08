Emerging Technologies Transforming Global Offshore Wind Energy (2019): Asian Market to Accelerate Offshore Wind Installations in the Future

DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Technologies Transforming Offshore Wind Energy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers opportunities for cost reduction along the wind power value chain starting from wind resource assessment to the operation and maintenance of turbines. It also covers innovations that enable faster installation. This technology and innovation report also discusses various emerging technologies in offshore wind energy and their potential applications.



Offshore wind energy is crossing the period where it requires massive subsidies and governmental support to achieve economic feasibility to a mature and market-driven industry. With other forms of renewable energy available that are cheaper, there is a need to bring down the cost of offshore power generation further. In order to reduce the levelized cost of offshore wind power, there is a need to focus on cost reduction along all parts of the wind industry value chain.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Key Findings



2 Growth Overview of Offshore Wind Energy

2.1 Ability to Deliver Higher Capacity Utilization Factors Makes Offshore Wind Energy Attractive

2.2 Asian Market to Accelerate Offshore Wind Installations in the Future



3 Drivers and Challenges

3.1 Technology Advancements Reduce Cost of Offshore Wind Energy

3.2 Factors that Enabled Cost Reduction of Offshore Wind Energy



4 Key Technology Areas Disrupting Offshore Wind Energy

Key Innovation Areas across Wind Turbine Value Chain

4.1 Wind Farm Development

4.1.1 LiDAR Preferred over Met Masts as Offshore Wind Measurement Tool Due to Lower Costs

4.1.2 LiDAR Suitable for Wind Measurements in Offshore Conditions

4.1.3 LiDAR Solution Enhances Wind Energy Production

4.2 Turbine

4.2.1 Innovative Drivetrain Designs and Larger Turbine Capacities Reduce LCOE

4.2.2 Direct-drive Technology and Medium-speed Gearboxes Dominate the Offshore Wind Industry

4.2.3 Medium-Speed Gearboxes Reduce Levelized Cost of Energy

4.2.4 Leading Wind Power OEMs Develop Bigger Capacity Wind Turbines for Offshore Offerings

4.2.5 Two-bladed Wind Turbine Design Hold Potential to Reduce Production Costs

4.3 Electrical Infrastructure

4.3.1 Superior Electrical Infrastructure to Reduce Electrical Losses and Installation Costs

4.3.2 HVDC Transmission for Electrical Interconnection of Offshore Wind Farms Located at Larger Distances

4.4 Foundations

4.4.1 New Foundation Concepts Reduce Installation Costs and Improve Safety

4.4.2 Developers Demonstrating Suction Bucket Technology

4.4.3 Floating Offshore Wind to be a Gamechanger in Locations with Deep-water Sites

4.4.4 Innovative Floating Structures Reduce Foundation Costs of Offshore Wind

4.4.5 High Capacity Factor Achieved at the First Commercialized Floating Wind Farm

4.5 Operations & Maintenance

4.5.1 Automation and Machine Learning Prove to be Effective Options to Reduce Operations and Maintenance Costs

4.5.2 MEMS Sensors Reduce Condition Monitoring Costs

4.5.3 Offshore Automated Inspection with State-of-the-art Drone

4.5.4 Predictive Maintenance Strategy Using Aero-acoustic Tool



5. Patent Analysis and Funding Opportunities

5.1 Increase in Patent Activity Globally Due to Greater Research Focus in China

5.2 Floating Offshore Wind Gets Significant Boost from Public and Private Sectors



6. Analyst Viewpoint

6.1 Technology Trends with Potential to Reduce Costs for Far-offshore Projects

6.2 New Foundations and Turbine Configurations open up New Offshore Wind Markets



7. Key Influencers

7.1 Key Industry Influencers



