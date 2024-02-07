|
07.02.2024 13:19:01
Emerson Electric Boosts FY24 Adj. EPS, Sales Growth Outlook; Declares Dividend - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, technology and software company Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024. The company also provided outlook for the second quarter.
The company said the 2024 outlook assumes approximately $500 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments.
For the second quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.68 to $0.72 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.22 to $1.26 per share on a net sales growth of 12.5 to 14.5 percent, with underlying sales growth of 3.5 to 5.5 percent.
On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.25 per share on revenues of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.
For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.80 to $2.95 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.30 to $5.45 per share on a net sales growth of 14.5 to 17.0 percent, with underlying sales growth of 4.5 to 6.5 percent.
Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.82 to $4.02 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.35 per share on a net sales growth of 13.0 to 15.5 percent, with underlying sales growth of 4.0 to 6.0 percent.
The Street is looking for earnings of $5.30 per share on revenue growth of 16.0 percent to $17.59 billion for the year.
The company's board of directors also declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of common stock, payable on March 11, 2024 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2024.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Emerson Electric Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.02.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 bewegt sich am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
07.02.24
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 liegt mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
07.02.24
|S&P 500-Titel Emerson Electric-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Emerson Electric von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
07.02.24
|Optimismus in New York: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
|
31.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert Emerson Electric-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Emerson Electric von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
24.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert Emerson Electric-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Emerson Electric-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Emerson Electric informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
17.01.24
|S&P 500-Titel Emerson Electric-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Emerson Electric von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Emerson Electric Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Emerson Electric Co.
|96,52
|5,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig bewegt -- DAX etwas höher -- Wall Street kaum bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich mit unterschiedlichen Richtungen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag unbeeindruckt. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert etwas fester. Die Wall Street notiert am Donnerstag stabil. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag sowohl Gewinne als auch Verluste zu beobachten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch stärker.