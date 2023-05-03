03.05.2023 12:56:11

Emerson Electric Co. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $792 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $674 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $624 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $3.76 billion from $3.29 billion last year.

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $792 Mln. vs. $674 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.38 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.76 Bln vs. $3.29 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.07 - $1.11 Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 - $4.25

