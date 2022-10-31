NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-
31.10.2022 11:39:09

Emerson Electric Co. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $670 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $740M, or $1.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $4.95 billion from $5.36 billion last year.

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $670 Mln. vs. $740M. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $4.95 Bln vs. $5.36 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 - $0.89

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Emerson Electric Co.mehr Nachrichten