Emerson Electric Co. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $670 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $740M, or $1.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $4.95 billion from $5.36 billion last year.

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $670 Mln. vs. $740M. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $4.95 Bln vs. $5.36 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 - $0.89