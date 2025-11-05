Emerson Electric Aktie

Emerson Electric für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850981 / ISIN: US2910111044

05.11.2025 13:22:04

Emerson Electric Co. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $558 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $636 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to $4.619 billion from $4.855 billion last year.

Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $558 Mln. vs. $636 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $4.619 Bln vs. $4.855 Bln last year.

Next Quarter EPS Guidance: $1.40

FY26 eps guidance: $6.35 - $6.55

Emerson Electric Co. 113,70 -0,79% Emerson Electric Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

