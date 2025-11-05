Emerson Electric Aktie
WKN: 850981 / ISIN: US2910111044
|
05.11.2025 13:22:04
Emerson Electric Co. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $558 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $636 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to $4.619 billion from $4.855 billion last year.
Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $558 Mln. vs. $636 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $4.619 Bln vs. $4.855 Bln last year.
Next Quarter EPS Guidance: $1.40
FY26 eps guidance: $6.35 - $6.55
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Emerson Electric Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Emerson Electric Co.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Emerson Electric Co.
|113,70
|-0,79%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.