Emerson Electric Invests In Spearix Technologies
(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), an engineering products and services provider, said Wednesday that it has made a strategic investment in Spearix Technologies, Inc., through its arm Emerson Ventures.
With this move, Emerson will support Spearix's technology, while supporting its own IIoT capabilities.
Laura Schafer, Vice President and General Manager, Pervasive Sensing and Connectivity Solutions at Emerson, said: "Emerson Ventures' investment will enable Spearix to drive its advanced radio frequency (RF) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) architectures forward and continue to deliver solutions that resolve connectivity issues in harsh and congested RF environments..."
Spearix is a maker of adaptive, multi-core radio processor providing a system-level solution for Industrial Internet of Things or IIoT wireless communication. Emerson Ventures is the first corporate or institutional investor to invest in Spearix.
