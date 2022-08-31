Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
31.08.2022 15:33:43

Emerson Electric Invests In Spearix Technologies

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), an engineering products and services provider, said Wednesday that it has made a strategic investment in Spearix Technologies, Inc., through its arm Emerson Ventures.

With this move, Emerson will support Spearix's technology, while supporting its own IIoT capabilities.

Laura Schafer, Vice President and General Manager, Pervasive Sensing and Connectivity Solutions at Emerson, said: "Emerson Ventures' investment will enable Spearix to drive its advanced radio frequency (RF) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) architectures forward and continue to deliver solutions that resolve connectivity issues in harsh and congested RF environments..."

Spearix is a maker of adaptive, multi-core radio processor providing a system-level solution for Industrial Internet of Things or IIoT wireless communication. Emerson Ventures is the first corporate or institutional investor to invest in Spearix.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Emerson Electric Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Emerson Electric Co.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Emerson Electric Co. 80,71 -2,16% Emerson Electric Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflationssorgen drücken Stimmung: ATX unter Druck -- DAX gibt nach -- Wall Street verliert-- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Anleger in Deutschland nehmen Reißaus. Die US-Börsen erleben erneut einen verlustträchtigen Handelstag. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen