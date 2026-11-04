Emerson Electric Sees Growth In FY27; Boosts Dividend 7% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, technology and software company Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) provided financial guidance for the fourth quarter and for the full-year 2027.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.19 to $1.23 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.58 to $1.62 per share on net sales and underlying sales growth of about 5 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, the company now projects earnings of about $5.70 per share and adjusted earnings of about $7.25 per share on net sales and underlying sales growth of about 5 percent.

The company said 2027 outlook assumes returning about $3.8 billion to shareholders through $2.5 billion of share repurchases and about $1.3 billion of dividends.

Emerson also declared a 7 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.595 per share of common stock, payable December 10, 2026 to stockholders of record November 13, 2026.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, EMR is trading on the NYSE at $162.81, down $3.58 or 2.15 percent.

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