27.09.2022 14:15:24

Emerson In Deal To Sell Russia Business To Local Management

(RTTNews) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), an engineering products and services provider, announced Tuesday an agreement to sell its Russia business to the local management team. The financial terms of the deal were not revealed.

The divesting business includes Metran, its Russia-based manufacturing subsidiary, and Emerson LLC in Russia, the sales and service organization for Metran.

The deal follows the company's statement in May to exit its Russia business and explore strategic options to divest Metran amid the ongoing war with Ukraine.

For fiscal year 2021, Russia represented approximately 1.5% of total Emerson sales. Emerson included a pre-tax loss of $162 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 related to the Russia exit.

The sale will be subject to regulatory and government approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

Emerson said it will work closely with the local Russia management team to help ensure a smooth transition for employees through the process.

