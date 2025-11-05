Emerson Electric Aktie

WKN: 850981 / ISIN: US2910111044

WKN: 850981 / ISIN: US2910111044

05.11.2025

Emerson Sees Weak Q4 Outlook, But Guides FY26 Above Estimates; Shares Down 7% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, industrial technology company Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) provided adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2026.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings of about $0.98 per share and adjusted earnings of about $1.40 per share on net sales growth of about 4.0 percent, with underlying sales growth of about 2 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.50 per share on revenue growth of 6.43 percent to $4.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.73 to $4.93 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.35 to $6.55 per share on net sales growth of about 5.5 percent, with underlying sales growth of about 4 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $5.97 per share on revenue growth of 3.27 percent to $18.06 billion for the year.

The company said 2026 outlook assumes returning about $2.2 billion to shareholders through $1.0 billion of share repurchases and about $1.2 billion of dividends.

Emerson also declared a 5 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per share of common stock, payable December 10, 2025 to stockholders of record November 14, 2025.

Additionally, Emerson announced that its Board of Directors authorized the company to repurchase up to 50 million shares of its common stock. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Emerson Electric Co. 113,70 -0,79%

Emerson Electric Co. 113,70 -0,79% Emerson Electric Co.

