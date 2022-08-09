|
09.08.2022 13:13:52
Emerson Updates 2022 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Emerson (EMR) updated 2022 outlook to reflect the impacts of the AspenTech and Therm-O-Disc transactions, and write-offs associated with announced Russia exit while considering continued macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain constraints, exchange rate fluctuations and challenges related to COVID-19. The company increased earnings per share guidance to $5.25 to $5.35 and increased adjusted earnings per share guidance to $5.05 to $5.15. Net sales guidance was reduced to 7 to 8 percent and underlying sales guidance was narrowed to 9 to 10 percent.
Third quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.38, up 16 percent, which includes an $0.08 net AspenTech impact. Earnings increased to $921 million from $627 million, last year. Earnings per share were $1.54 for the quarter, up 48 percent.
On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.30, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Third quarter net sales were up 7 percent to $5.01 billion, and underlying sales were up 7 percent. Analysts on average had estimated $5.12 billion in revenue. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Emerson Electric Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.22
|Ausblick: Emerson Electric zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Emerson Electric zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Emerson Electric Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Emerson Electric Co.
|85,24
|-3,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsianer warten gespannt auf US-Inflationsbericht: ATX und DAX gewinnen leicht -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel etwas höher. Auch der DAX kann leicht zulegen. Zur Mitte der Woche schlossen die asiatischen Börsen tiefer.