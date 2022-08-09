Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.08.2022 13:13:52

Emerson Updates 2022 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Emerson (EMR) updated 2022 outlook to reflect the impacts of the AspenTech and Therm-O-Disc transactions, and write-offs associated with announced Russia exit while considering continued macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain constraints, exchange rate fluctuations and challenges related to COVID-19. The company increased earnings per share guidance to $5.25 to $5.35 and increased adjusted earnings per share guidance to $5.05 to $5.15. Net sales guidance was reduced to 7 to 8 percent and underlying sales guidance was narrowed to 9 to 10 percent.

Third quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.38, up 16 percent, which includes an $0.08 net AspenTech impact. Earnings increased to $921 million from $627 million, last year. Earnings per share were $1.54 for the quarter, up 48 percent.

On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.30, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter net sales were up 7 percent to $5.01 billion, and underlying sales were up 7 percent. Analysts on average had estimated $5.12 billion in revenue. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Emerson Electric Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Emerson Electric Co.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Emerson Electric Co. 85,24 -3,18% Emerson Electric Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsianer warten gespannt auf US-Inflationsbericht: ATX und DAX gewinnen leicht -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel etwas höher. Auch der DAX kann leicht zulegen. Zur Mitte der Woche schlossen die asiatischen Börsen tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen