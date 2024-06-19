+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt 🏆 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
EMGS: Annual general meeting held

The annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company") was held today, 19 June 2024 at 11:00 CEST.

All items were resolved in accordance with the board of directors' proposals and the Nomination Committee's recommendations.

The minutes of meeting from the AGM are attached hereto.


Contact
Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 948 25 836

About EMGS
EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

