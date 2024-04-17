Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
17.04.2024 22:00:00

EMGS – Board of directors approves audited financial statements and annual report for 2023

The board of directors of Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company") has today approved EMGS' 2023 annual financial statements and annual report. There are no material changes to the financial statements compared to the preliminary and unaudited full year results presented by the Company on 14 February 2024.

EMGS' annual report for 2023 is enclosed to this stock exchange notification.

The annual report will be published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) on or about Friday 19 April 2024.

Contact
Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 948 25 836

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.


About EMGS
EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.



For more information, visit www.emgs.com

Attachment


