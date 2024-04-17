|
17.04.2024 22:00:00
EMGS – Board of directors approves audited financial statements and annual report for 2023
The board of directors of Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company") has today approved EMGS' 2023 annual financial statements and annual report. There are no material changes to the financial statements compared to the preliminary and unaudited full year results presented by the Company on 14 February 2024.
EMGS' annual report for 2023 is enclosed to this stock exchange notification.
The annual report will be published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) on or about Friday 19 April 2024.
Contact
Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 948 25 836
This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.
About EMGS
EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.
For more information, visit www.emgs.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Electromagnetic Geoservices ASAShsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Electromagnetic Geoservices ASAShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Electromagnetic Geoservices ASAShs
|0,18
|-0,57%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUnsicherheit bleibt groß: Wall Street schlussendlich leichter -- ATX beendet die Sitzung im Plus -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinig
Am Dienstag war das Bild am heimischen Markt von Zuschlägen geprägt. Der DAX beendete den Handelstag kaum verändert. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten am Mittwoch Verluste. Die Indizes in Fernost tendierten zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.