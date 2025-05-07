EMGS: Result of Written Resolution of Bondholders

Reference is made to the stock exchange notification published by Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company") on 6 May 2025 pertaining to EMGS’ proposal to extend the maturity date for, and amend certain terms of, the Company’s outstanding bond issue Elec ASA 18/25 FRN USD FLOOR STEP C CONV ("EMGS03”).

EMGS has today been notified by Nordic Trustee AS, as trustee for EMGS03, that the proposed resolution has been resolved and adopted.

The notice from the written bondholders' resolution is attached to this release.

Contact

Anders Eimstad, CFO, +47 948 25 836

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

