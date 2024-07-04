|
04.07.2024 07:30:00
EMGS secures prefunding for multi-client acquisition in Norway
Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a prefunding agreement related to a multi-client acquisition in the North Sea.
The revenue will be USD 1.4 million and will be acquired as part of the current NCS campaign.
Contact
Anders Eimstad, CFO, +47 948 25 836
This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.
About EMGS
EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.
